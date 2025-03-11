Expand / Collapse search

AI reporters unveiled for Arizona Supreme Court

Updated  March 11, 2025 4:32pm MST
The Brief

    • Officials at the Arizona Supreme Court have unveiled two artificial intelligence (AI) spokespeople.
    • The two, named ‘Daniel’ and ‘Victoria,’ are called ‘reporters.'
    • More may join the team in the future.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Supreme Court have unveiled two new spokespeople for the institution, with a twist.

What we know:

In a statement, court officials identified the two spokespeople, Daniel and Victoria, as "AI generated news reporters."

"The AI duo specializes in delivering clear, accessible explanations of case decisions and opinions," read a portion of the statement.

Officials wrote that the court initially looked at producing brief videos to accompany case decisions and news releases, but timeliness became a factor.

What they're saying:

"By implementing AI-generated avatars, the Court achieved similar results in significantly less time," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

Officials wrote that Daniel and Victoria will alternate reported on court news, both on their website and on social media platforms. More reporters may join in the future.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Arizona Supreme Court.

