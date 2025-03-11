AI reporters unveiled for Arizona Supreme Court
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Supreme Court have unveiled two new spokespeople for the institution, with a twist.
What we know:
In a statement, court officials identified the two spokespeople, Daniel and Victoria, as "AI generated news reporters."
"The AI duo specializes in delivering clear, accessible explanations of case decisions and opinions," read a portion of the statement.
Officials wrote that the court initially looked at producing brief videos to accompany case decisions and news releases, but timeliness became a factor.
What they're saying:
"By implementing AI-generated avatars, the Court achieved similar results in significantly less time," read a portion of the statement.
What's next:
Officials wrote that Daniel and Victoria will alternate reported on court news, both on their website and on social media platforms. More reporters may join in the future.