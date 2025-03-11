AI reporters unveiled for Arizona Supreme Court

article

The Brief Officials at the Arizona Supreme Court have unveiled two artificial intelligence (AI) spokespeople. The two, named ‘Daniel’ and ‘Victoria,’ are called ‘reporters.' More may join the team in the future.



Officials with the Arizona Supreme Court have unveiled two new spokespeople for the institution, with a twist.

What we know:

In a statement, court officials identified the two spokespeople, Daniel and Victoria, as "AI generated news reporters."

"The AI duo specializes in delivering clear, accessible explanations of case decisions and opinions," read a portion of the statement.

Officials wrote that the court initially looked at producing brief videos to accompany case decisions and news releases, but timeliness became a factor.

What they're saying:

"By implementing AI-generated avatars, the Court achieved similar results in significantly less time," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

Officials wrote that Daniel and Victoria will alternate reported on court news, both on their website and on social media platforms. More reporters may join in the future.