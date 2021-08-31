Air ambulance crew from Phoenix area sets off for Louisiana following Hurricane Ida

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 7:58 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 9:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:00 PM MDT until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County

Air ambulance crew from Phoenix area sets off for Louisiana following Hurricane Ida

By
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona-based air ambulance crew heading to Louisiana

The crew, according to AirCARE1, is on their first FEMA mission, after the region was hit hard by Hurricane Ida. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

PHOENIX - A special air crew left the Valley for Louisiana on Aug. 31, with a mission to help evaluate people hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

According to a post made by AirCARE1, a long range air ambulance service, its Arizona crew is heading off to the southern state for their first-ever FEMA deployment.

"To say our crew is eager and ready to help is an understatement," read a portion of the post.

(Can't see the Facebook post? Click here)

The crew says the Louisiana area was already seeing overcrowding in its hospitals before the storm. Now, with power outages and everything else they're dealing with, it is making the situation much worse.

"We do know that the resources are stretched very thin. We do know that the hospitals accepting these patients are way off from where the hurricane actually hit," said Natalie Arnold.

The crew was busy on the morning of Aug. 31, packing the jet with medical supplies before taking off from Deer Valley Airport.

"We've been making multiple trips back and forth prior to the hurricane, helping in those efforts to decompress and get those patients out to further hospitals that can accept them, so our primary goal is to take hospital patients and get them to other hospitals in other states to make room for more patients," said Arnold.

Arnold says the mission will last anywhere from five days to up to a month.

"Our aircraft flies at all times with two pilots and then we fly a paramedic nurse. What they are requesting is a day time crew and a nighttime crew. From here we’re taking 4 pilots, two nurses and two paramedics."

Arnold says going into a situation like this, they never really know what will be thrown their way, but they're fully prepared to help in any way.

"Basically, any ICU situation that you can come across, we are ready to handle, and for hours upon hours at a time. We are used to flying these patients long distances," said Arnold.

