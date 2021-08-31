Police find no foul play in Chandler print shop explosion

Police say no foul play was found in an explosion at a Chandler print shop that injured four people.

The explosion happened on the morning of Aug. 26 at Platinum Printing located near Ray and Rural Roads.

Multiple agencies, including Chandler Police and Fire, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and Southwest gas, investigated the fuel-air explosion.

"The findings by the ATF National Response Team and investigative partners determined that the explosion was caused by an unintentional natural gas leak ignited by an independent ignition source," an ATF spokesman said.

The aftermath of an explosion in Chandler.

RELATED: ATF: Delays in Chandler print shop explosion investigation

Three of the victims – Andrew Ryan, 39, Dillon Ryan, 29, and Parker Milldebrandt – were inside the print shop at the time of the explosion. The fourth victim, 58-year-old Glenn Jordan, was inside a nearby eyeglass repair business.

All four victims reportedly suffered burns ranging from 16% to 30% of their bodies and required surgery and extended hospital stays, but their injuries could have been worse considering the extent of the damage. They are expected to recover.

The incident drew a huge response, with about 50 emergency vehicles and over 100 personnel from seven different agencies.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.