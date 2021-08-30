Expand / Collapse search
By Associated Press and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Chandler
Associated Press

ATF: Delays in Chandler print shop explosion investigation

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Federal authorities have run into some delays while investigating the cause of an explosion at a Chandler strip mall print shop that seriously injured four men inside the building.

Tom Mangan, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the agency’s National Response Team can’t go into the building until its walls are deemed structurally sound after the roof was blown off.

The cause of the explosion on Aug. 26 remains under investigation, but officials said the ATF is looking at a possible fuel-air explosion with a potential gas leak that might have ignited.

Mangan also said other factors haven’t been ruled out and the ATF team has arson and explosive experts at the Platinum Printing site.

Two brothers who own the print shop were injured in the blast along with two other men.

Dr. Kevin Foster, director of the Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health in Phoenix, said all four victims are expected to recover despite burns on up to 30% of their bodies.

Foster said the young men appeared to suffer second-degree "propane flash burns" to their arms, hands and legs and will need surgery and extended hospital stays.

