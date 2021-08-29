Afghanistan veteran in Arizona is trying to help Afghans flee from violence

A Valley veteran who served in Afghanistan is speaking out about the crisis in the middle east and how he's trying to help people, including his friends, seek refuge.

Lance Adan Camarena II served in Afghanistan from 2017 to 2018 and he made friends over there who are at this point still stuck in Afghanistan.

A friend of Camarena's was trying to get to the U.S. with his family, then he says he was denied entry then wounded in a suicide bombing.

He's now injured and his son is dead. That's why he's urging the government to get these Afghans out of the country and to safety.

"It breaks my heart. I mean these people were great people that I know. Loving people. They enjoy spending time with us every day. They dreamed of making it to the U.S. and now they're trapped. They can't make it to the U.S. They're trapped. The Taliban are harassing them. I mean it's heart-wrenching. He's mentally broken, I mean he's struggling from the anxiety and depression knowing there's a high possibility he may be left behind and the grief that he can no longer bring his son with him 'cause he's no longer with them," Camarena said.

He says he has a list of 21 people that he's trying to help get of Afghanistan and to safety in the U.S.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: