Afghans in Phoenix hold rally in support of compatriots caught in U.S. withdrawal

By and
Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A group of Arizonans came together to have their voices heard on aug. 30, as they organized a rally at the Arizona State Capitol for those affected by the ongoing violence in Afghanistan.

"I am overwhelmed with a lot of emotions. Sad, angry. I'm hoping for a better future for everyone in Afghanistan," said Marjan Rahman with the Afghan Community of Arizona.

More than 400 people are expected to gather at the State Capital to speak up for those who are voiceless.

"There's still a chance for the world to open their eyes. Not just the United States, but other countries," said Tamim Naseer with the Afghan Community of Arizona.

For Tamim and Marjan, they say with the Taliban's takeover, Afghanistan has been pushed back 40 years, and their families are living in fear.

"They're terrified, to be honest," said Naseer. "From what they have seen from the Taliban the first time to what they are seeing now, it's a totally different group."

Especially, for the women and children.

"The laws that they are trying to put into effect are absolutely inhumane," said Rahman. "They have everything against women. They do not want women out in the streets. They don't want women in a workplace. They do not want women getting an education. It's excruciating to watch, especially as a woman who was privileged enough to be here."

