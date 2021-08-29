Mesa Police arrest man wanted for sexual assault, kidnapping

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 9:00 AM MDT until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County

Mesa Police arrest man wanted for sexual assault, kidnapping

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Mesa police search for sexual assault suspect

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police have arrested a man who was wanted for sexual assault and kidnapping in two different incidents over the past two weeks.

Carl Creamer, 44, was taken into custody in Phoenix on Sunday.

On Aug. 16 at 8 p.m., Creamer reportedly offered a woman a ride near Alma School Road and Main Street. When she went into the vehicle, Creamer pulled out a handgun, drove into a parking lot and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Two weeks later, on Aug. 26, Creamer drove up to a different woman at a bus stop near Stapley and Southern Avenue and offered her a ride. After she went inside the suspect's vehicle, Creamer again drove to a parking lot and pulled out a handgun. He attempted to sexually assault her but she was able to escape, according to officials.

A photo of the vehicle of interest in this case.

A photo of the vehicle of interest in this case.

A sketch of the suspect.

A sketch of the suspect.

In both cases, the victims described their attacker as a Hispanic or white man in his late 30s with a muscular build. He was described as being either bald or with a buzz cut.

The suspect's vehicle was believed to be an early 2000 tan Ford F-150 four-door truck. Police said the vehicle has stickers on the back window. Both victims gave police the same description of the vehicle and handgun.

Creamer was booked into jail and is accused of sexual assault, aggravated assault, kidnapping, attempted sexual assault, and sexual abuse.

Creamer

Carl Creamer

More crime news

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: