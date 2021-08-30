Expand / Collapse search
1 dead in crash on I-17 north of Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 8 mins ago
Phoenix
DPS: 1 dead in crash on I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - One person was killed in a crash early Monday morning along Interstate 17 north of Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The crash happened along northbound I-17 near Daisy Mountain Drive when a car hauler that was being pulled by a pickup truck became detached and landed on the truck.

i17 crash

 

One person riding inside the truck was killed. A second person inside the truck suffered unknown injuries, DPS said on Aug. 30.

The center and right lanes of northbound I-17 are closed near Daisy Mountain. It's unknown when the traffic lanes will reopen. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

i17 crash north phx

  (ADOT)

