1 dead in crash on I-17 north of Phoenix
PHOENIX - One person was killed in a crash early Monday morning along Interstate 17 north of Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
The crash happened along northbound I-17 near Daisy Mountain Drive when a car hauler that was being pulled by a pickup truck became detached and landed on the truck.
One person riding inside the truck was killed. A second person inside the truck suffered unknown injuries, DPS said on Aug. 30.
The center and right lanes of northbound I-17 are closed near Daisy Mountain. It's unknown when the traffic lanes will reopen. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
