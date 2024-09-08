Air Force veteran killed in Glendale motorcycle crash remembered by his family

The Brief Michael Pabst was killed in a Glendale motorcycle crash on Sept. 6. His family says he was an Air Force veteran. Loved ones are raising money to help the family as they grieve their loss.



On Friday afternoon, a west Valley family's life took a heartbreaking turn when their husband and father, Michael Pabst, died in a motorcycle wreck.

Pabst was riding his motorcycle along Litchfield Road in Glendale when he swerved to avoid a collision and ended up hitting a school bus. Only the bus driver was inside.

Glendale Police say Pabst died from his injuries.

Michael Pabst

His family is working through their grief and figuring out how they'll navigate life without the man they say was the glue of the family.

Pabst was an Air Force veteran and was proud of his country, his family and his love for the Green Bay Packers.

When he didn't reach out to his wife on Sept. 6 to let her know he was on his way home from work, the family became concerned.

His daughter Courtney French heard about a wreck involving a motorcycle and chose to put an ask out on Facebook, though she says she already had a gut feeling that her dad was gone.

"There were a lot of people that reached out and said that it was his bike and I immediately went there because I didn't want to believe it, but I had a weird feeling," French said. "So I got there, immediately spoke to the officer and I gave him my information and I said, 'I think that's my dad.'"

The Pabst family moved to the Valley from the East Coast just a couple of years ago. They say they have been overwhelmed by the support they've received in the past couple of days.

If you'd like to help the family, visit the links below:

https://gofund.me/0e18546c

https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/oy60e8