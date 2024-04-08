Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (April 8-14)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley from April 8-14.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
April 8
- Maryvale High School, 59th Avenue and Indian School Road, Phoenix - Police investigated a reported threat at Maryvale High School. The school was placed on a temporary lockdown while police investigated the threats, which were determined to be not valid.
- Jackrabbit Trail and Osborn Road, Buckeye - Crews battled a fire at a mobile home. No injuries were reported.