Massive fire burns Phoenix new housing development

No one was hurt when a large fire broke out overnight in southwest Phoenix at a neighborhood under construction.

The flames sparked just before 11:30 p.m. on April 7 near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found multiple homes under construction burning.

"Crews laid supply lines, extended hose lines and attack the flames from a defensive posture," Phoenix Fire said. "Ladder companies set up for a 'Big Water' operation to extinguish the fire from an elevated position."

Over 75 firefighters battled the fire. No one was hurt. It's unknown how many homes were burned in the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a large fire in a new housing development near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road.

