Glendale shooting, stabbing leaves man and woman hurt

Two people were injured following a shooting and a stabbing at a west Valley home.

The incident happened just before midnight on April 10 near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found an injured man and woman. The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the man was treated at the scene for serious injuries.

Glendale Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

No further details on the incident were released.

