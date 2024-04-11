1 child in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck while on bicycle

One child is in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck in Glendale.

The incident occurred while the child was riding a bicycle near the intersection of 47th Avenue and Northern.

The road was blocked by police activity while they performed an investigation.

Information on the age of the child was not released, nor was any information on the driver of the pickup truck.

Police did not expect to have further information on the incident until Friday.

Map of where the incident occurred: