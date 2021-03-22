All Arizonans ages 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Any Arizonan ages 16 and older can now register for a COVID-19 vaccine at state-run vaccination sites in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma County starting March 24, Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement.

"Our goal has been and remains to get vaccine into the community as quickly, widely and equitably as possible," said Governor Ducey in an announcement made March 22. "Given a thorough review of vaccination data, anticipated vaccine supply, and current demand among prioritized groups, now is the time to take this critical next step."

Appointments are being opened up at 11 A.M. every Friday for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Tempe, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, the University of Arizona in Tucson and Yuma Civic Center in Yuma County.

Sites using the Pfizer vaccine can immunize anyone 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.

Anyone who needs extra help registering can call the state's help line at 1-844-542-8201.

Find Arizona vaccination sites here: http://azhealth.gov/findvaccine

Schedule an appointment at a state-run site here: https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/

Read the full release: https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2021/03/arizona-expands-covid-19-vaccination-eligibility-all

