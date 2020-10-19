All lanes of Interstate 8 reopen after FedEx truck fire

A FedEx truck fire on Interstate 8 caused traffic issues during the morning of Oct. 19.

At one point, both the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed at State Route 84.

The westbound lanes reopened just after 6:00 a.m. Later on at 8:20 a.m., the left eastbound lane reopened according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, while the right lane remained closed at milepost 157.

Just before 9:45 a.m., all lanes of I-8 were open, but ADOT says eastbound traffic is likely to remain heavy for a while as traffic unfolds.

The truck's driver is okay.

