Alleged wrong-way driver seriously hurt in Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - Authorities say a wrong-way driver was seriously injured in a crash along State Route 51 in Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 along the northbound lanes of the freeway at McDowell Road.
The alleged wrong-way driver was behind the wheel of a red car when they crashed into a Cadillac. A third vehicle was also involved.
No one inside the Cadillac and the third vehicle was seriously hurt.
The suspect wrong-way driver has not been identified.
The roadway has since been reopened.
