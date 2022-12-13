Alleged wrong-way driver seriously hurt in Phoenix crash

Authorities say a wrong-way driver was seriously injured in a crash along State Route 51 in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 along the northbound lanes of the freeway at McDowell Road.

The alleged wrong-way driver was behind the wheel of a red car when they crashed into a Cadillac. A third vehicle was also involved.

No one inside the Cadillac and the third vehicle was seriously hurt.

The suspect wrong-way driver has not been identified.

The roadway has since been reopened.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The alleged wrong-way driver was behind the wheel of a red car when they crashed into a Cadillac. A third vehicle was also involved.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news