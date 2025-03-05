Alley fire caused minor damage in Phoenix neighborhood: FD

The Brief Crews battled an alleyway fire in Phoenix during the early morning hours of March 5. The fire happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas. No injuries were reported.



Phoenix Fire officials have released details surrounding a fire that started in an alleyway during the early morning hours of March 5.

What we know:

Per a statement, crews were sent to the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas, and when they arrived, the found the fire was burning brush and trees, and threatening homes.

"Command initially bounced this to a first alarm due to the possibility of the fire spreading to multiple homes. However, firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire, protecting the surrounding structures," read a portion of the statement.

Fire officials said one home did suffer minimal damage to its exterior, and no injuries were reported.

What's next:

An investigation to find the cause of the fire is underway.

Area where the fire happened