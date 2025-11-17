Allison Feldman murder: Trial for Ian Mitcham enters new week

The Brief Allison Feldman's murder trial entered Day 3 on Nov. 17. Proceedings were not held on Nov. 14. That was followed by the weekend. Feldman's former supervisor, as well as her father, took the stand on Monday.



The trial for a man accused of killing a Phoenix area woman over a decade ago entered its third day on Nov. 17, after a pause in proceedings on Friday and over the weekend.

What Happened Today:

During Monday's proceedings, multiple witnesses took the stand, with one of them offering a potential clue that the victim, Allison Feldman, may have feared for her safety in the days before her murder.

That witness, who was Feldman's supervisor, took the stand during the afternoon hours of Nov. 17. He said that Feldman asked him about purchasing a gun, and had even shopped for one prior to her murder.

What they're saying:

"She had mentioned at that point that she was interested in potentially obtaining and owning a firearm, said the former supervisor, in court. "She knew that I like to go to the gun range and go target shooting, so she asked me questions about which handguns, things of that nature."

"And you told the police about this, why?" the prosecutor asked.

"Just the timing," the former supervisor responded. "I felt it was just too much of a coincidence."

Feldman's father, Harley, also testified in court. Per his testimony, he was the key to detectives testing for familial DNA.

What happened during last week's proceedings?

November 12:

Both the prosecution and the defense presented their opening arguments on Wednesday.

Mitcham was seen smiling as he entered the courtroom, and was also laughing at times. He also made contact with victim Allison Feldman's family, who was sitting in the first row.

During her opening statement, the prosecutor emphasized that Feldman met a violent end, while she was inside her own house.

"In her own home, her sanctuary, she was violently beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled to death," the prosecuting attorney said. "Allison fought for her life until the point where she simply couldn't fight any longer. And then, the only thing left was the bloody aftermath."

The defense, however, states that Mitcham didn't know Feldman, and had never met her. The defense went on to say it was Feldman's local pharmacist who is responsible for her death.

"DNA can tell you the who, but it cannot tell you the how or when that DNA got there," the defense lawyer said. "The state charged the wrong person."

November 13:

At one point during the proceedings on Thursday, a Scottsdale Police detective testified on his interaction with Feldman's boyfriend, who was very distraught over what had happened, and had no signs of injuries.

The boyfriend, according to police, volunteered to go to police headquarters, but beforehand, he asked if he could see Feldman one last time.

"There was a time, once we got him to my patrol vehicle, he had asked about Allison and about if he wanted to go see her," said Scottsdale Police Detective Timothy Koerner. "His requests – I don't want to say got a little more forceful, but a little bit more direct – and at one time, he stepped out of my patrol car. I was concerned that he might be going back to the scene and potentially contaminating potential evidence. So I stepped between him and the residence, and he seemed to calm down."

Mitcham arrested years after Feldman's murder

The backstory:

Allison Feldman was 31 years old when she was found dead in her south Scottsdale home, located near Pima and Thomas roads, in February 2015.

In our previous report, we noted that at the time of Allison's death, she was a new homeowner, had a boyfriend, and had received a promotion at work. It was Feldman's boyfriend who found her dead.

Read More: Allison Feldman murder: Here's what to know about the case

As for Mitcham, he was arrested in 2018. The now-50-year-old man had a criminal past, and he was identified as the suspect in the case via a familial DNA search that later became the focus of a years-long legal dispute.

Learn More: What is familial DNA?

Why was there a dispute over DNA?

Dig deeper:

The familial DNA search in the case happened after Mark Brnovich approved the move during his time as Arizona Attorney General. A partial DNA profile was developed from the crime scene by investigators, and familial DNA was used to find a partial match to a first-degree relative who was in prison at the time. That relative is Mitcham's bother.

Following Mitcham's arrest, it was discovered that a blood sample taken from him in a prior DUI arrest three years prior was stored as evidence, and this newly-acquired DNA profile matched the one developed from the crime scene.

In January 2023, a Maricopa County judge threw out the DNA sample that led to Mitcham's arrest.

The judge who made the decision to throw out the sample focused on blood that was collected from Mitcham during one of his prior DUI arrests: at the time, two vials were collected, one of which was used for testing during the course of the DUI investigation, while the other vial was meant to be used for independent testing on Mitcham's behalf, should he so choose.

In his ruling, the judge said Mitcham signed a notice that stated the second vial of blood would be destroyed after 90 days if a testing request was not made. However, that vial of blood was never destroyed, and remained in Scottsdale Police custody until late 2017, when Mitcham became a suspect in Feldman's murder.

"A subsequent analysis of the blood vials generated a DNA profile that matched the profile found at the scene of the crime. Police later obtained a search warrant to collect a buccal swab from Defendant, and the evidence collected pursuant to that warrant matched as well," read a portion of the ruling.

The judge ruled that since Mitcham agreed to the taking and analysis of his blood for drug and alcohol testing, the subsequent DNA analysis exceeded the scope of consent.

Prosecutors appealed the ruling in June 2023, and in August that same year, a state appeals court reversed it. The state Supreme Court heard arguments on the DNA evidence in September 2024, and in December that same year, the state Supreme Court ruled that the DNA evidence can be used.

What's next:

The trial is expected to last for months.