Almost a year after his birth, baby finally comes home from the hospital

The baby of a Gilbert Police officer is finally home.

11-month-old Josiah Rubio battled a number of illnesses, defects, surgeries and more, and had been living at Phoenix Children's Hospital since the day he was born.

Josiah's parents say they knew Josiah was going to be born with Down Syndrome, but then, more complications came.

"I remember the doctor saying 'I am not going to sugarcoat it. It's bad,'" said Josiah's mother, Emily Rubio.

Josiah was born with heart defects. In addition, he had TE Fistula, making it so that anything that goes up or down the throat will travel into the lungs.

Josiah also suffered from respiratory failure, cardiac arrest, and strokes. He also contracted bacterial meningitis.

As a result, Josiah had four surgeries, including open-heart surgery, and has had to be sedated for most of his life.

"I have seen him blue more times than a parent should ever see their child blue," said Emily.

Josiah's family members say they held onto hope, because Josiah kept fighting and surviving.

"Every time something came up, [Josiah] would fight through it and surprise everyone," said Josiah's father, Alfred Rubio.

Josiah's family says all of their time spent at the hospital was worth it, when Josiah got to see the sky for the very first time a few days ago, after doctors say Josiah could go home.

Alfred is an officer with Gilbert Police, and as a way to support, the department led a motorcade for Josiah, from the hospital to his home.

Josiah is home with his family, but he is still getting round-the-clock care from his parents and nurses. The family says what matter is they are finally together.

"It has only been four days, but it has been the most amazing four days. It has been awesome," said Emily.

Josiah's family says in a couple of years, he won't have to wear all the tubes, and will grow up to be a healthy boy. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up for the family's medical expenses.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/josiah-rubio