AMBER Alert cancelled for 4 missing children out of Southern Arizona
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities in Arizona have cancelled an AMBER Alert for four missing children out of Eloy.
According to officials with the Eloy Police Department, 13-year-old DeAndre Davis, 15-year-old Desire Watson, 10-year-old Michael Davis, and 10-year-old Matthew Davis' whereabouts were unknown after it was reported that a woman named Melanie Watson failed to comply with a court order regarding their custody.
Melanie Watson (Courtesy: Eloy Police Department)
Authorities did not give a reason for the cancellation of the AMBER Alert.