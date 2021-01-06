AMBER Alert cancelled for 4 missing children out of Southern Arizona

article

Authorities in Arizona have cancelled an AMBER Alert for four missing children out of Eloy.

According to officials with the Eloy Police Department, 13-year-old DeAndre Davis, 15-year-old Desire Watson, 10-year-old Michael Davis, and 10-year-old Matthew Davis' whereabouts were unknown after it was reported that a woman named Melanie Watson failed to comply with a court order regarding their custody.

Melanie Watson (Courtesy: Eloy Police Department)

Authorities did not give a reason for the cancellation of the AMBER Alert.