Long Beach Amber Alert: 4-year-old found safe after someone stole car with child still inside

A child at the center of an Amber Alert from Long Beach has been found safe.

At the time of his disappearance, the California Highway Patrol and the Long Beach Police Department issued public alerts saying Justin Chan was abducted on Tuesday, February 13 at around 5:30 p.m. PT.

According to Long Beach PD, a parent left a Honda sedan running and someone stole the car with the child still inside.

Around 8 p.m., Chan was found safe. SkyFOX was over the scene near West Shoreline Drive and South Pine Avenue where police escorted the 4-year-old to an ambulance to check on the child.

As of 8:30 p.m., officials did not say if an arrest had been made.

