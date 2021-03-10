Amber Alert issued for Tennessee girl thought to be with father in Tampa Bay area

An Amber Alert has been issued for a Tennessee girl believed to be in the Tampa Bay area with her father.

Daphne Westbrook, 17, was kidnapped by her father, John Oliver Westbrook, 42, in October 2019 from Hamilton County, Tennessee, according to law enforcement officials.

According to the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, Daphne and her two dogs did not return home from a weekend trip with her father.

Officials believe Daphne may have been drugged or otherwise subdued while in her father's care.

Daphne is a 17-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

John Westbrook is wanted by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference.

Authorities believe John may have traveled to the western United States with Daphne and has known contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California, and Washington.

Anyone who has seen Daphne or John or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office at 423-209-7415, or call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.