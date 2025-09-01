American Airlines rolls out AI tech at Sky Harbor to hold flights for those with short connections

The Brief American Airlines has rolled out a new, AI-powered technology at Sky Harbor. The technology holds planes for a short period of time in order to allow travelers with tight connection times to make their onward flight. Such decisions were once made by gate agents.



An airline with a presence at Phoenix Sky Airport is making it easier for travelers to catch connecting flights.

What we know:

American Airlines officials have rolled out new tech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to hold flights at the gate if a passenger is in danger of missing their connection.

Decisions for such ‘short holds’ of 10 minutes or less were formerly made by gate agents, but this new tech system has automatic authorization. Airline officials say that what used to be handled on a case-by-case basis is now a data-driven decision.

The Labor Day weekend was the first time this was implemented at Sky Harbor, which saw a handful of delays and cancellations to round out summer travel.

What Travelers Are Saying:

Some passengers say they could see the benefits such short holds can bring.

"I wouldn’t have to stress about missing my next flight, so that would be good," said Courtney Sueldo.

"Everybody is using on their phone. So like me, for example, my boarding pass and everything is on the phone, so it's just easier," said Lio Rose. "With AI and all this technology, they have, like, updated information."

The airline says this will not disrupt all travel, but some passengers fear further delays.

"I don't know if it's OK to do that for the entire plane," said Christine Matsunaga. "I think it comes down to the general population, right? You've got an entire plane of hundreds of people, and then you're holding the plane for, like, even if it's a big group of ten, nine, eight. I mean, that's still. Come on now, guys."