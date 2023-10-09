American on vacation in Israel when Hamas attacked talks about ordeal

As the war in Israel continues, those who escaped the battles have horrific stories to tell, including an American-Canadian dual citizen who was in Israel when Hamas terrorists attacked.

The woman, Shauna Osten, was on vacation with friends, and even visited some family members in Tel Aviv. She had gone out that night, and in the morning, sirens started to go off.

"I had actually texted my boyfriend and my mom and my dad and said ‘I love you so much. I’m never going to see you again,’" Osten recounted.

Osten hid in the stairwell of a building. That place was one of the designated bomb shelters in Tel Aviv. She said she was surrounded by people, and they were all hysterical as rockets shook the core of the bomb shelter, along with everyone in it.

"We just spent hours in the bomb shelter, and the reason why I’m actually not crying right now is just simply because I’m so tired. It’s been 72 hours, which actually feels like four months," said Osten.

As news poured in about the Hamas attacks, along with a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Osten knew she had to escape, a feat that was not made easy with flight cancellations. She had to travel through Turkey before she managed to get a flight to London.

"It’s like a shock to the system," said Osten. "Every noise I hear, I realize I have a lot of symptoms of PTSD. I just want to go home."

Osten, however, can't help but think of those she had to leave behind.

"They found a mass grave of over 300 people, and that’s where one of our friends went missing," Said Osten. "All of my israeli friends I was supposed to see, they’re actually fighting in the war."

Osten said this is an experience she can only label as surreal, and she wants everyone to keep watching the stories coming out of the now war-torn country.

"I’d encourage them to look at the graphics, because if it makes you uncomfortable, imagine being in that position," said Osten.