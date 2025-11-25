Amid record holiday travel, U.S. official urges flyers to dress better

The Brief Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged holiday air travelers to practice civility and "dress a little better" during what the FAA projects will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in 15 years. Duffy suggested a higher standard of dress would lead to better conduct, a directive that drew mixed reactions from travelers interviewed at Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport.



With holiday travel officially underway, the Trump administration is urging Americans to bring civility—and better attire—back to air travel during the busiest Thanksgiving period in 15 years.

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration expects Tuesday, Nov. 25, to be one of the heaviest travel days, with over 52,000 flights expected out of more than 360,000 projected for Thanksgiving week.

Amid the crowds, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy encouraged travelers to mind their manners, assist others with luggage, and "dress a little better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better."

Duffy stated that a higher standard of dress would translate to a higher standard of conduct.

What they're saying:

The suggestion drew mixed reactions from travelers.

"There’s a lot more interesting stories in this world rather than worry about pajamas," one traveler said.

Another flyer, who had an early morning start, noted they were not going to "put on a nice outfit if we just have to go to the airport."

However, some travelers agreed with Duffy.

"I think it’s disgraceful, and I think they need to look respectful and decent," one person said. "They think they can get away with it and they get treated the way they look."

Holiday Travel, So Far:

The Transportation Department is aiming to curb frustration as airports brace for more than 17 million people to pass through terminals this week. The surge is attributed in part to many people having postponed travel plans during the previous shutdown.

At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, flights were reported to be running smoothly and on time Tuesday afternoon.