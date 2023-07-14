Amtrak wants to make travel to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour easier for fans

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
9
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Amtrak wants to make travel to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour easier for fans

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 10:27AM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
Beyonce.jpg article

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "Renaissance" world tour at Rogers Centre on July 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images)

Fans scrambling to see Beyoncé in concert may be in luck, thanks to Amtrak

The transit company launched a program to help fans travel to her U.S. tour stops. 

Amtrak released an image on its Twitter page of a conductor aboard a metallic horse titled "Amtrak Train-assance," a reference to Beyonce’s tour name "Renaissance."

Beyoncé’s tour kicked off in May in Stockholm, Sweden. Her U.S. dates began Wednesday with a show in Philadelphia.

RELATED: Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour dates

Amtrak will help fans travel to upcoming U.S. stops, including Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

The superstar also has shows in Minneapolis, Detroit, New York, DC, Tampa, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, among others. 

"Renaissance," Beyoncé‘s highly acclaimed dancehall album, is a follow-up to 2016’s "Lemonade." In the years since "Lemonade" was released, Beyoncé has also been featured on rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s remix of "Savage" and opened the 2022 Academy Awards with a performance of her song "Be Alive," from the film "King Richard."

You can see the full list of tour cities on Beyoncé‘s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.


 