An expensive makeup theft, Tesla hiring in Tempe, airplane meltdown: this week's top stories

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:31PM
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Crime Files: Arson at Mesa Target; Man shoots 100 rounds on July 4

Our top crime stories for the week of July 4: An arrest made in connection to the discovery of human remains in a bonfire pit; a man accused of starting fires inside a Mesa Target store; a man accused of shooting 100 rounds into the air during July 4 celebrations; an alleged DUI driver that caused a deadly crash in Phoenix; and an ared suspect killed after a high speed chase in the Valley.

Here are the top stories from July 1-7 from FOX 10 Phoenix.

1. At least 15 RVs pack LA homeowner's backyard in California

At least 15 RVs pack LA homeowner's backyard in Sylmar
At least 15 RVs pack LA homeowner's backyard in Sylmar

A makeshift RV park was spotted in a Los Angeles resident's backyard, with at least 15 vehicles parked on the Sylmar property.

2. Tesla is hiring test-drivers in these 14 US cities

Tesla is hiring test-drivers in these 14 US cities
Tesla is hiring test-drivers in these 14 US cities

The pay ranges from $17-$46 an hour, according to Tesla, and the gigs come with benefits and the potential for overtime pay.

3. Texas man who vanished 8 years ago while walking dogs is found safe

Texas man who vanished 8 years ago while walking dogs is found safe
Texas man who vanished 8 years ago while walking dogs is found safe

Rudy Farias was 18 when he disappeared in Houston.

4. Titan sub latest: Company that retrieved wreckage reveals details about mission

Titan sub latest: Company that retrieved wreckage reveals details about mission
Titan sub latest: Company that retrieved wreckage reveals details about mission

Investigating the debris is a crucial part of a multiagency investigation into why the Titan imploded on its way to view wreckage of the Titanic, killing five.

5. Pregnant woman shoots potential robber at Houston gas station

Pregnant woman shoots potential robber at Houston gas station
Pregnant woman shoots potential robber at Houston gas station

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at a gas station and found a male and a female holding a suspect at gunpoint. The suspect, later identified as Mario Duque, had sustained several gunshot wounds.

6. Alleged makeup thieves busted after cops' hilarious Facebook burn

Alleged makeup thieves busted after cops' hilarious Facebook burn
Alleged makeup thieves busted after cops' hilarious Facebook burn

The Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Police Department's social media post was widely praised by users.

7. MCSO deputy competes in skateboarding contest to give back to community

MCSO deputy competes in skateboarding contest to give back to community
MCSO deputy competes in skateboarding contest to give back to community

A Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy needs your help to win a skateboarding contest. The winner will take home $10,000 and have the opportunity to skate with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk

8. UC Berkeley PhD student suffers violent death in Mexico

UC Berkeley PhD student suffers violent death in Mexico
UC Berkeley PhD student suffers violent death in Mexico

Gabriel Trujillo's research was tragically cut short last week in Mexico, where his father said he was shot seven times. Authorities discovered his body on June 22 in the state of Sonora, in northwest Mexico, days after his fiancée reported him missing.

9. Woman disrupts flight in meltdown over 'not real' passenger: 'I'm getting the f--k off'

Woman disrupts flight in meltdown over 'not real' passenger: 'I'm getting the f--k off'
Woman disrupts flight in meltdown over 'not real' passenger: 'I'm getting the f--k off'

The bizarre and profanity-laced incident was filmed by fellow passengers as the flight was preparing to depart Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

10. 3 dead, 2 hurt in fiery crash near I-17 in north Phoenix

3 dead, 2 hurt in fiery crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
3 dead, 2 hurt in fiery crash near I-17 in north Phoenix

Investigators say the Camaro was heading westbound on Thunderbird Road when it ran a red light and crash into the Traverse, which was heading south on the I-17 access road.