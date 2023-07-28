Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 11:30 AM MST until FRI 12:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Ancient Nero's Theater ruins discovered under garden near Vatican

By Nicole Winfield
Published 
Science
Associated Press
b307f5d8- article

Palazzo della Rovere near the Vatican Monday, Nov. 26, 2007. ( Smiley N. Pool / Chronicle ) (Photo by Smiley N. Pool/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

ROME - Rome’s next luxury hotel has some very good bones: Archaeologists said Wednesday that the ruins of Nero’s Theater, an imperial theater referred to in ancient Roman texts but never found, have been discovered under the garden of a future Four Seasons Hotel steps from the Vatican.

Archaeologists have excavated deep under the walled garden of the Palazzo della Rovere since 2020 as part of planned renovations on the frescoed Renaissance building. The palazzo, which takes up a city block along the broad Via della Conciliazione leading to St. Peter’s Square, is home to an ancient Vatican chivalric order that leases the space to a hotel to raise money for Christians in the Holy Land.

READ MORE: Archeologists discover underwater cemetery, hospital near Florida Keys

The governor general of the Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, Leonardo Visconti di Modrone, confirmed during a news conference announcing the archaeological discovery that the incoming hotel chain was the Four Seasons. News reports have said the hotel is expected to be open in time for the Vatican’s 2025 Jubilee, when an estimated 30 million people and pilgrims are expected to flock to Rome.

Rome's Spanish Steps damaged as SUV takes a wrong turn

A 37-year-old foreign national has been cited by Italian police, local news media said, after Rome’s iconic Spanish Steps were damaged by a Maserati SUV that took a wrong turn. (Credit: Polizia Roma Capitale via Storyful)

Officials hailed the findings from the excavation as "exceptional," given they provide a rare look at a stratum of Roman history from the Roman Empire through to the 15th century. Among the discoveries: 10th century glass colored goblets and pottery pieces that are unusual because so little is known about this period in Rome.

READ MORE: German archaeologists discover 3,000-Year-Old Sword so well preserved it 'almost still shines'

Marzia Di Mento, the site's chief archaeologist, noted that previously only seven glass chalices of the era had been found, and that the excavations of this one site turned up seven more.

GettyImages-961416918.jpg

Nero at Baiae, c. 1900. Private Collection. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

In addition, archaeologists found marble columns and gold-leaf decorated plaster, leading them to conclude that the Nero's Theater referred to in texts by Pliny the Elder, an ancient Roman author and philosopher, was indeed there, located at the site just off the Tiber River.

Officials said the portable antiquities would be moved to a museum, while the ruins of the theater structure itself would be covered again after all studies are completed.