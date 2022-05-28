Expand / Collapse search
Animals dead following Laveen Village barn fire, official say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Laveen
FOX 10 Phoenix
(Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Fire) article

(Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Fire)

PHOENIX - Fire officials say a number of farm animals died following a barn fire in the Laveen Village area of Phoenix on May 28.

The fire reportedly happened in the area of 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. According to fire officials, when crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from the barn. The fire was eventually extinguished.

Fire officials say there are no injuries reported, but an unknown of farm animals died as a result of the fire. A cause for the fire is under investigation

(Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Fire)