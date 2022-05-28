Animals dead following Laveen Village barn fire, official say
article
PHOENIX - Fire officials say a number of farm animals died following a barn fire in the Laveen Village area of Phoenix on May 28.
The fire reportedly happened in the area of 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. According to fire officials, when crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from the barn. The fire was eventually extinguished.
Fire officials say there are no injuries reported, but an unknown of farm animals died as a result of the fire. A cause for the fire is under investigation
