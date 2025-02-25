Another Phoenix school district is proposing school closures: Here's what to know

article

A number of school districts in the State of Arizona are experiencing financial problems, and that includes an elementary school district in the City of Phoenix.

Here's what to know about a proposal by the Phoenix Elementary School District to close some of their schools.

What part of Phoenix does the Phoenix Elementary School District serve?

Per their website, Phoenix Elementary School District serves a big portion of Downtown Phoenix and its surrounding areas, including a small portion of Maryvale.

By the numbers:

The district's website states that more than 5,000 students, ranging from kindergarten to the 8th grade, attend one of the district's 14 schools. The district's website also states that its student population is predominantly Hispanic, with the group representing 78.7% of the entire student body.

What's the district's proposal?

Per district officials, the current proposal is for two schools within the district to close: the Paul Laurence Dunbar Institute for Teaching, Learning and Leading (Dunbar) and Heard Elementary School (Heard).

Dig deeper:

Dunbar is located at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Grant Street, while Heard is located at the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

If the plan is approved, both schools will close at the end of the current school year, in May. Students at Dunbar will be moved to Bethune Elementary School, which is located near 15th Avenue and Pima. Officials estimate about 100 students will be moved to Bethune, raising Bethune's student count to about 500.

Meanwhile, students at Heard will be moved to Capitol Elementary School, which is located at 16th Avenue and Van Buren Street, near the Arizona State Capitol. School district officials estimate about 350 students will move to Capitol.

"Based on this prediction, we would maximize the enrollment capacity of Capitol school," read a portion of the district's website. "However, we will work to survey families to get a better sense of what school they would prefer."

District officials also said families of students affected by the closures could choose a different school for their kids to attend.

What will happen to Dunbar and Heard's school campus?

School district officials said, in no uncertain terms, that they will not lease the buildings to charter schools.

"We will not be providing buildings to charter schools that would not provide the level of services and enrichment for our students that we believe is important to their educational success. In addition, leasing properties to charter schools takes away enrollment and state and federal funds from our District and would be a bad financial decision," read a portion of the district's website.

Officials said they have made a commitment that any vacant properties will either be utilized by the district, or leased to "community partners and organizations that will provide support and resources to the community we serve."'

Why are district officials proposing the closures?

On their website regarding the proposed closures, school district officials said over the past decade, they faced a 29% decline in enrollment due to "lower birth rates, limited affordable housing, and a decrease in families in the Downtown Phoenix area."

Big picture view:

In addition, school district officials estimate enrollment to decline by another 14% by 2033, which they say will further impact their funding and resources.

District officials said if a decision was made to not close schools, the district would need to find other ways to make up for the budget shortfall, which can include:

Elimination of non-certified classroom support positions, like classroom aides and interventionists.

Eliminating all onsite preschools, district athletics, before-care, after-care, and enrichment.

Increase in class sizes to the maximum ratio, and creation fo combo classes when appropriate.

Reducing all staff member salaries.

"If we do not close schools, cuts equaling $12 million dollars will need to be made over the next 2 school years. This will impact our ability to provide wrap-around services for our students and we will likely lose more student enrollment. However, we must be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and have a responsibility to maintain a balanced budget," district officials wrote.

Are there public meetings on the proposed closures?

School district officials scheduled for public hearings on the proposal. They happened on Feb. 4, Feb. 13, Feb. 22, and Feb. 25.

What's next:

Per the school district's website, a public meeting is scheduled for Mar. 4, where members of the board will vote on the potential closure of Dunbar and Heard.