Anthem shooting leaves man dead, woman in extremely critical condition

A shooting in Anthem left a man dead and a woman in extremely critical condition, Phoenix police said Wednesday.

The incident happened at a building just off of Interstate 17 and Anthem Way.

Police say they discovered a woman who had been shot and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man died from his injuries, and the woman was hospitalized in life-threatening condition.

Some nearby schools and businesses were put on lockdown during the investigation, but they have since reopened.

No other details have been released.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

More Arizona headlines







