Anti-ICE protest breaks out in downtown Phoenix

The Brief Protesters took to the Arizona capitol building to protest ICE and its immigration enforcement efforts on Sunday night. This comes as protests are breaking out around the country – most notably in Los Angeles, where President Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard.



An anti-ICE protest broke out in downtown Phoenix on Sunday night.

What we know:

This comes as hundreds, if not thousands, of people are protesting in Los Angeles over immigration enforcement. President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to calm tensions, but there have been moments of them clashing with protesters.

Phoenix's June 8 protest, in downtown, is near the state capitol building. It's been peaceful.

There is a Phoenix Police presence at the protest to ensure safety.

We'll update this story once we learn more.

The backstory:

Phoenix and its surrounding cities aren't strangers to immigration protests.

When President Trump took office for the second time, there were several protests across the Valley as he made good on his campaign promise to begin deportations.

Most rallies remained peaceful, but there was an incident in Glendale where police say a protester stole a police cruiser, while another person jumped on a police cruiser, smashing the windshield in.