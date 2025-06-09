Expand / Collapse search

Anti-ICE protest in Phoenix; Arizona-bound plane crashes in California l Morning News Brief

By
Updated  June 9, 2025 10:10am MST
The Morning News Brief on Monday, June 9, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; KSWB)

An anti-ICE protest broke out in downtown Phoenix amid violent protests in Los Angeles, where President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard; a plane bound for the Valley crashed near San Diego; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 9.

1. Anti-ICE rally in downtown Phoenix

An anti-ICE protest broke out in downtown Phoenix on Sunday night. An organizer said it's in solidarity with protesters in Los Angeles.

2. AZ military police deployed

More than 50 military police from Arizona are on their way to Alaska. They deployed from Papago Park for a one-year mission. FOX 10's Irene Snyder was there as friends and family said goodbye.

3. Plane bound for Phoenix crashes

A twin-engine Cessna 414 carrying six people crashed into the ocean about five miles off the coast near San Diego on Sunday afternoon.

4. 2nd AZ trial of ‘Doomsday Mom’ continues

The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of conspiring with her late brother in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law.

5. National Guard arrives in LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom has formally requested President Donald Trump to withdraw the National Guard from Los Angeles amid large demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), calling the troops' deployment "unlawful" and a "breach of state sovereignty."

Today's weather

Above-normal temps will kick off the week in the Valley. We'll see a high near 109 degrees.

