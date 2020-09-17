Anti-mask protesters fined after marching through Florida Target

Protesters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, gathered at a Target on September 15 to demonstrate against the mandatory use of face masks against the spread of COVID-19.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter on Tuesday, a group of protesters, including some younger people, can be seen walking through store aisles, blasting music -- specifically Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" -- and urging shoppers to disregard health recommendations that were implemented to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The group chanted "take off your mask," "we're not gonna take it anymore" as well as "yeah, we got one" as they headed down the store aisle.

RELATED: Woman at Central Florida Walmart calls mask wearers 'cult members' after being asked to leave store

Dee Snider, the band’s frontman, took to Twitter as video of the stunt emerged, saying they did not have permission "or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause.”

"We’re aware of the group of guests who came into the store last night and we asked them to leave after they removed their masks and became disruptive and rude to other shoppers," a Target spokesperson told FOX Business.

Advertisement

RELATED: Protesters fined for anti-mask protest in South Florida Target store

In addition, the stunt drew quick action from Broward County officials. Target was fined for not enforcing the county's mask law and citations were mailed to the protesters, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

Three people were identified on video as well and the county mailed them $100 citations for failing to wear facial coverings in public spaces to help curb the spread of COVID-19, Broward County spokeswoman Margaret Stapleton told the newspaper.

The Florida Department of Health says there are over 671,000 positive COVID-19 cases in the state and nearly 13,000 people have died from the virus.

FOX Business contributed to this report.