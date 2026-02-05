Deadly AZDPS helicopter crash; search for Nancy Guthrie enters 5th day l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.
From a police shooting in a northern Arizona neighborhood that led to a tragedy involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter to the latest on the search for the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 5.
1. DPS crewmembers killed in helicopter crash
Two Arizona Department of Public Safety crew members were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday night while responding to an active shooting incident in Flagstaff.
2. New details on Valley home invasion
Two California teenagers are facing felony charges after a violent Scottsdale home invasion where they allegedly targeted a family for $66 million in cryptocurrency.
3. Search continues for mom of ‘Today’ host
Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31 at her home outside of Tucson. She was reported missing after her family members were notified that she hadn't shown up for church.
4. Deadly plane crash near Prescott Valley
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened north of Prescott Valley, near Poquito Valley. It's unknown how many people were on board.
5. AZ drag show bill
Republican lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would make it a Class 4 felony to expose minors to drag performances, the latest move in a long-running battle over the shows at the Arizona Capitol.
A look at today's weather
We won't be as warm in the Valley as we were on Wednesday, but highs will still be well above average for this time of the year.
