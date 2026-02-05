Expand / Collapse search

Deadly AZDPS helicopter crash; search for Nancy Guthrie enters 5th day l Morning News Brief

By
Published  February 5, 2026 10:10am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.

From a police shooting in a northern Arizona neighborhood that led to a tragedy involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter to the latest on the search for the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 5.

1. DPS crewmembers killed in helicopter crash

Two Arizona Department of Public Safety crew members were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday night while responding to an active shooting incident in Flagstaff.

2. New details on Valley home invasion

Two California teenagers are facing felony charges after a violent Scottsdale home invasion where they allegedly targeted a family for $66 million in cryptocurrency.

3. Search continues for mom of ‘Today’ host

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31 at her home outside of Tucson. She was reported missing after her family members were notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

4. Deadly plane crash near Prescott Valley

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened north of Prescott Valley, near Poquito Valley. It's unknown how many people were on board.

5. AZ drag show bill

Republican lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would make it a Class 4 felony to expose minors to drag performances, the latest move in a long-running battle over the shows at the Arizona Capitol.

A look at today's weather

We won't be as warm in the Valley as we were on Wednesday, but highs will still be well above average for this time of the year.

Click here for full forecast

