Apolinar Altamirano: Man who shot and killed AZ convenience store employee has died

Officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry have confirmed the death of a man who was serving a decades-long prison sentence for shooting and killing a convenience store employee.

What we know:

According to officials, 39-year-old Apolinar Altamirano died at Abrazo West Campus on April 19.

What we don't know:

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine a cause of death for Altamirano.

The backstory:

Altamirano was sentenced to 38 years in prison in August 2022 for his role in the deadly 2015 shooting of Grant Ronnebeck, a 21-year-old clerk at a Mesa convenience store, after Ronnebeck insisted that Altamirano needed to pay for a pack of cigarettes.

Authorities say Altamirano stepped over Ronnebeck to get several packs of cigarettes before leaving the store.

Altamirano was a Mexican who was in the country illegally. He was reportedly out on bond while awaiting deportation on a burglary conviction, and the case touched off a firestorm of controversy about why he was not only still in the country, but allowed out on bond at all.

Prosecutors wanted to push for the death penalty in this case, but the courts decided Altamirano was intellectually disabled. Altamirano eventually agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty to several charges, including second-degree murder and armed robbery.

A judge presiding over the case said he would have opted to sentence Altamirano to life in prison because of the callousness of the murder, if not for the plea deal.

Victim's family speaks out

In the aftermath of Altamirano's death, the brother of Ronnebeck released a statement on Facebook.

What Tyler Ronnebeck Said:

"I have recently been informed that Apolinar Altamirano, the man convicted of taking my brother Grant Ronnebeck’s life, has passed away while in the custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections. At this time, the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

I share this update not in celebration, but in the interest of transparency for those who have stood with our family over the years, supported us, and honored Grant’s memory. We understand that this news may bring a mix of emotions for many—relief, sorrow, reflection—and we respect the personal ways each of you may process this moment.

I want to be clear: this news is not a source of joy or satisfaction. Rather, it is a sobering moment—a reminder of the deep consequences of violence, and the human cost that extends far beyond a single event. We recognize that Mr. Altamirano had a family of his own, and we extend our prayers to them as they face the difficult road ahead.

While this news brings a measure of closure to a painful chapter, it does not change the reality of our loss. Grant is missed deeply every day. Our commitment remains to honor his life, protect his legacy, and continue advocating for justice and accountability.

We continue to pray for strength, for healing, and for justice to prevail in all lives touched by tragedy. We also pray that God, in His wisdom and mercy, will judge all hearts rightly and bring peace to those in pain.

Thank you for your continued love and support. It has carried us through the darkest of times and reminded us that Grant’s light continues to shine."