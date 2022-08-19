Apolinar Altamirano: Man who killed QT worker over cigarettes to be sentenced

A man who was convicted of killing a QT worker over a pack of cigarettes back in 2015 is finally receiving his prison sentence.

Apolinar Altamirano is accused of fatally shooting Grant Ronnebeck, a 21-year-old clerk at a Mesa convenience store, after Ronnebeck insisted that Altamirano needed to pay for a pack of cigarettes.

Authorities say Altamirano stepped over Ronnebeck to get several packs of cigarettes before leaving the store.

The Mexican man was in the country illegally, but was out on bond while awaiting deportation on a burglary conviction.

The case touched off a firestorm of controversy about why he was not only still in the country, but allowed out on bond at all.

Prosecutors wanted to push for the death penalty in this case, but the courts decided Altamirano was intellectually disabled.

In May, he agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty to several charges including second-degree murder and armed robbery.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 19.

Maricopa County Judge Michael Kemp first dismissed the effort to seek the death penalty in 2019 after concluding that Altamirano was intellectually disabled. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2002 barred the execution of intellectually disabled people.

The Arizona Supreme Court had reversed Kemp’s decision, ruling the lower-court judge had correctly considered the strengths and weaknesses of Altamirano’s life skills, but failed to assess his ability to meet society’s expectations of him and sent the issue back to Kemp to consider.

In July 2021, Kemp dismissed the state’s death penalty bid again, finding that Altamirano’s intellectual deficits affected his ability to meet the standard of personal independence and social responsibility for a person of his age and cultural background.

Prosecutors had asked the state Supreme Court to again reverse the dismissal of the death penalty effort in Altamirano’s case. "If any deficit exists, Altamirano has clearly adapted his behavior to be able to function with the personal independence and social responsibility expected of him," prosecutor Amanda Parker wrote.

