Apple apps reporting outages: What you need to know

By Chris Williams
Updated  April 3, 2024 4:45pm MST
Apple
FOX TV Stations
GettyImages-1708754130.jpg article

BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 06: In this photo illustration the Logo of Apple TV is illuminated on a smartphone close to a finger on October 06, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Various Apple apps experienced reported outages Wednesday afternoon, according to Down Detector

The impacted apps included the App Store, Apple TV, Apple TV+ and Apple Music. 

No word from Apple as to what caused the reported outages. FOX Television Stations has reached out to the company for comment. 

Earlier today, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook were down for some users thanks to a wider outage at parent company Meta, reports indicate.

RELATED: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down overseas due to reported Meta outage

NetBlocks and DownDetector, two services that monitor internet capability, both reported widespread complaints from users.

Reports of issues began around 2 p.m. EDT, according to DownDetector. However, they were beginning to taper off by 2:45 p.m. and had mostly cleared up by 5 p.m. Most of the remaining complaints appeared to involve Instagram Stories.

Users outside of the U.S. appeared to be most affected, NetBlocks reported.

There was no immediate word from Meta.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 