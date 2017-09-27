AZ teen discovers FaceTime flaw
We're learning more about the Apple FaceTime flaw that allows people to listen and watch you without your knowledge -- and a Tucson, Arizona high school freshman is the one who discovered the bug. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Mesa Community College implements Apple app program
It's one of the most recognizable companies out there and now Apple is looking to grow talent in the Valley. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Apple's iPhone X for $999: Is that too much for a smartphone?
Would you be willing to shell out a grand for an iPhone? Now you have the chance. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Ailing teen helped create cancer app with valuable information for pediatric cancer patients
For families who have a child battling cancer, the situation can be overwhelming, and one Valley couple who lost their daughter to cancer is talking about an app that their daughter helped create. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.