Apple iPhone’s stolen device protection: How to turn on newest security feature

Apple iPhone’s latest software update is out and there’s a new security feature that will protect your phone from theft, but consumers need to turn the feature on in order for it to work.

Instead of only relying on your lock-screen passcode or other passwords, the new feature will utilize a fingerprint scan or Face ID to protect personal information in case the phone is stolen.

Additionally, there will be a security delay for certain actions such as changing an Apple ID password or applying for a new Apple Card.

"In the event that your iPhone is stolen, the security delay is designed to prevent a thief from performing critical operations so that you can mark your device as lost and make sure your Apple account is secure," according to Apple’s website.

The iOS 17.3 "Stolen Device Protection" feature must be turned on before the device is either stolen or lost, according to Apple.

How to turn it on:

Go to "settings." Tap Face ID & passcode. Enter your passcode. Tap to turn "Stolen Device Protection" on or off.

What will change?

When the "Stolen Device Protection" is turned on and you happen to be in a location that your iPhone does not recognize, you will be prompted to use Face ID or your fingerprint to enable certain actions, such as:

Using passwords or passkeys saved in Keychain

Using payment methods saved in Safari’s autofill

Turning off Lost Mode

Erasing all content and settings

Applying for a new Apple Card

Viewing Apple Card virtual card number

Taking certain Apple Cash and Savings actions in your wallet

Using your iPhone to set up a new device

This story was reported from Los Angeles.