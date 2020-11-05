About 47,863 outstanding ballots in Georgia, state officials say

The presidential race is still too close to call as votes continue to be counted in Georgia.

As of 2:15 p.m. Thursday, there were approximately 47,863 ballots still outstanding in the Peach State, according to Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger.

“We’re well aware that with a close presidential election and the possibility of runoffs in some elections that the eyes of the state and the nation are upon Georgia at this time,” Raffensperger said. “We’re as anxious as anyone to see the final results and to start work on certification and planning for our runoff elections. As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted.”

RELATED: 2020 Election Results: Interactive Electoral College map results

Fulton County is the most populated county in Georgia, and the remaining absentee ballots are being counted at State Farm Arena.

DeKalb County finished its vote count Wednesday night.

Advertisement

"Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger. “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

The Trump campaign said it filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, and also asked for a recount in Wisconsin. The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and raise absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said.

However, late Thursday morning a judge in Georgia dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Donald Trump's campaign that asked him to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

SEE ALSO: Chatham County judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit