APS customers are getting a refund: Why and how much

The Brief If you're an APS customer, you'll be getting a bill credit this summer after the Arizona Corporation Commission approved a $52 million refund on April 22. The $23 bill credit will be issued over two months – July and August. Each credit will be about $12.



APS customers are getting some money back.

What we know:

The power company asked the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) to approve a $52 million refund in "uncommitted surcharge funds through its Demand Side Management Adjustment Charge (DSMAC) and Renewable Energy Adjustment Charge (REAC)."

ACC said on April 22 that the commission voted unanimously to approve the refund in the form of bill credits.

"APS customers should receive a combined total of approximately $23 in credits on their monthly billing statements over a two-month period this summer," ACC Spokesperson Nicole Garcia said.

The refund will show up on customers' July and August statements, with the credits being around $12 each month.

"The DSMAC and REAC collects funds intended to pay for the costs of Commission-approved measures and programs that reduce peak demand, increase energy efficiency, and renewable energy programs," ACC said.

Dig deeper:

ACC describes itself on its website as, "The Arizona Corporation Commission’s mission is to power Arizona’s future by ensuring safe, reliable, and affordable utility services; growing Arizona’s economy as we help local entrepreneurs achieve their dream of starting a business; modernizing an efficient, effective, and responsive government agency; and protecting Arizona citizens by enforcing an ethical securities marketplace. The five Commissioners elected to the Corporation Commission oversee executive, legislative, and judicial proceedings on behalf of Arizonans when it comes to their water, electricity, telephone, and natural gas resources as well as the regulation of securities, pipeline, and railroad safety."