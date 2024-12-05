Ares Adle: Man who killed aunt when he was 14 learns his fate in court

The Brief 20-year-old Ares Adle has been sentenced to 13 years in prison. Adle was found guilty of killing his aunt in 2019. Adle was 14 when the murder happened.



A man accused of killing his aunt when he was just 14 years old appeared in court for sentencing on December 5.

Ares Adle, now 20, was charged as an adult for the deadly stabbing of 42-year-old Tonya Harper in 2019. The stabbing happened at Harper's home in Chandler, located near Chandler Heights and Alma School Roads. Investigators say Adle also cut phone lines and hid cell phones, so no one could call for help in time to save Harper.

Adle, now 20, was charged as an adult for the stabbing, and was found guilty of second degree murder in October 2024. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison.