Argument between family members erupts into shooting in Buckeye

Police say an argument between family members at a home in Buckeye escalated into a shooting, leaving a woman injured.

Buckeye Police say the shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 near 311th Avenue and Osborn Road.

"At this time, it appears this started as an argument among family members that escalated when an adult male shot an adult female," police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. She is in stable condition.

Police say they are interviewing witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

