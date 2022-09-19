Woman shoots, kills man who tried to break into her north Phoenix home, police say

Police say a man who tried to break into a north Phoenix home has died after being shot by the homeowner.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of a burglary near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Investigators say when the man tried to get into the home and was shot by the female homeowner.

MORE: Multiple shootings in Phoenix break out overnight, killing 4 people

The man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

"Detectives are currently still on scene," Sgt. Melissa Soliz said. "Information about what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. Detectives are still interviewing the homeowner."

No further details were released.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: