Multiple shootings in Phoenix break out overnight, killing 4 people

Phoenix police are busy investigating multiple shootings that broke out across the city overnight, leaving four people dead.

Limited information was released about each case, but the police department said that more updates would be announced Sunday.

It was unclear if anyone had been arrested in any of the three cases.

Near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye : Officers received reports of a vehicle that had struck a dirt mound on Sept. 17. Police discovered the body of 19-year-old Joshua Fletcher, who appeared to have been shot to death. The investigation is still ongoing.

Near 20th Street and McDowell : A man was found dead after suffering a gunshot wound.

Near 51st Avenue and Thomas : A man and woman were found in the back of the home with gunshot wounds, and both of them died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

