Phoenix man finds bag full of fentanyl and meth on his property, police say

A Phoenix man found a black bag on his property and when he opened it up, police say he was overwhelmed by the number of drugs inside.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near 30th Street and Bell Road on Sept. 9, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole.

What was inside the bag? Officers responded to check the bag out and say they found 117,500 fentanyl pills and 49 pounds of meth.

How the bag got onto his property hasn't been detailed.

No further information is available.

