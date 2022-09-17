Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix man finds bag full of fentanyl and meth on his property, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Fentanyl and meth bust. Photos by the Phoenix Police Department

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man found a black bag on his property and when he opened it up, police say he was overwhelmed by the number of drugs inside.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near 30th Street and Bell Road on Sept. 9, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole.

What was inside the bag? Officers responded to check the bag out and say they found 117,500 fentanyl pills and 49 pounds of meth.

How the bag got onto his property hasn't been detailed.

No further information is available.

Related reports:

Brick of fentanyl seized in Phoenix traffic stop. Police say drug traffickers are getting more creative

The Phoenix Police Department says a purple brick of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, among other items, and this actually was the first they've seen.

Police find stolen AR-15, meth, and fentanyl in Phoenix man's apartment

Police say a stolen AR-15, 68 pounds of meth, and 8,000 fentanyl pills were found inside a man's apartment in Phoenix.