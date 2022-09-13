Brick of fentanyl seized in Phoenix traffic stop, police say

article
Phoenix Police seize purple brick of fentanyl
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a purple brick of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, among other items.
In a tweet by the department, they say 1kg of fentanyl powder was found, equaling about 2.2 pounds. 2,000 fentanyl pills, $13,000 and four guns were also seized.
These seizures are just one of many in the Phoenix area as authorities say the U.S. Mexico border is the top spot for drug trafficking.
