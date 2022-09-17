Arizona troopers recover dog stolen from California family
SAN SIMON, Ariz. - A stolen French bulldog has been returned to a family in California after Arizona troopers caught the suspect involved in the theft, officials said.
Troopers on Interstate 10 in San Simon, Arizona pulled over a vehicle wanted in connection to the crime on Sept. 7.
The stolen dog was found in the car, and the driver, 22-year-old Saveya Marburg, was arrested.
The Texas resident had an active California warrant for felony dog theft.
Meanwhile, Bruno the bulldog was eventually reunited with his owners on Sept. 9.