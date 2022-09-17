Body found inside a container by a Phoenix bicyclist, police confirm

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Scene of where a body was found in a container on Sept. 17, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The shocking discovery of a body inside a container was made by a Phoenix bicyclist early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The discovery was made near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard in a heavily trafficked hiking area.

The woman described what she saw as a head sticking out of large luggage and was covered in what looked like blood.

Phoenix Police say the body is unidentified.

No further information is available.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

The woman who first saw the body recalled when she first saw the body, saying, "I think that was a dead body, so I better call 911."

The Cave Creek woman was taking her usual bike ride on the same trail she always takes when she noticed something out of place.

"I was going on this dirt road. I saw this suitcase just kind of looked like junk that was out in the desert, and I thought well I’ll look at it more," she said.

On her return home when it was light out, she got a good look at what was sticking out of what she described as a large flat suitcase on a public trail on state land about 100 yards off the main road.

"I looked at it, I ride by it, and I noticed a head. It was wet and I kind of noticed a knee or something, a leg coming out," she said.

She called 911 right away and Phoenix Police officers were quickly on the scene to investigate. Detectives and crime scene tape were surrounding the area until well into Saturday night.

"They were like, ‘Yep, dead body,' so I was like, ‘Is it a man or a woman?’ and she said ‘Yep, that was a lady,’" she explained.

Neighbors say the trail is highly trafficked, so the body couldn’t have been there for long.

Allison Pulec says she also takes that trail every day, but just happened to take a shorter route this time or she might have stumbled upon it as well.

"There’s so many people out here from four in the morning until 11 at night walking animals because it’s so nice out there. So I’m sure it would have been found pretty quick," she said. "It’s scary."